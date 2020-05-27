My wife always tells me, “If you don’t love it, don’t buy it.”

It makes a lot of sense when you are purchasing things like a car, a house, a new big-screen TV and so on.

But it’s a strategy that tends to get overlooked when investors are looking to buy stock in companies.

But in this episode of The Bull & The Bear, M&M staff writer and host Matthew Clark talks with Banyan Hill Publishing Chartered Market Technician Chad Shoop about that very philosophy.

They discuss whether it is important to look at companies you actually want to own, or whether you should follow the news cycle when analyzing potentials to buy.

Shoop is the Editor of Automatic Profits Alert, which is designed to take advantage of seasonal patterns in the market. It’s a strategy Shoop adapted from a calendar Wall Street insiders have used to predict every boom and bust in the market for over the past century.

He’s also the Editor of Quick Hit Profits, which is designed to take advantage of a stock’s surge after a company’s earnings announcement.

If it’s options trading you are looking for, Shoop is also the Editor of Pure Income, which helps you make anywhere from $150 to $3,000 in as little as 60 seconds — without buying any stocks.

The Bull & The Bear

