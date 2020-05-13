Welcome to The Bull & The Bear podcast, exclusively on Money & Markets. The stock market continues to be in flux as major U.S. indexes search for a consistent direction, but one thing has been steadily moving upward: gold.

As gold continues to be a prominent safe haven for investors, Money & Markets staff writer Matthew Clark sits down with Banyan Hill Publishing’s Matt Badiali, our resident mining and commodities expert, to discuss gold and investing in precious metals.

Badiali, the Editor of Real Wealth Strategist, Apex Profit Alert and Front Line Profits, was a geologist before he got into investing. Since then, he has provided outstanding investment information, especially when it comes to precious metals, oil and other natural resources.

While gold is on a high, it is presenting investors with a unique opportunity for massive profits.

Clark and Badiali will tell you exactly what that opportunity is, why it has presented itself and what you should do to capitalize on it.

As a bonus, Badiali even talks about how high gold can reach and how long it will take to get there.

