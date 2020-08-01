The materials sector of the stock market is one of the most diverse of the 11 S&P 500 sectors.

It contains companies that process chemicals, construction materials, glass, paper, forest products and packaging.

What’s more is that it also includes metals, materials and mining companies.

The sector has enjoyed a nice bounce lately.

The S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE: XLB) — an exchange-traded fund tracking some of the biggest materials-related stocks — is still up 14% in the last six months. In fact, since reaching a low of $40 in March, the ETF has jumped more than 55%.

A lot of that is because of the jump in gold prices.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, host Matthew Clark talks with Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell and contributor Charles Sizemore about three materials sector stocks.

They’ll examine what each of these three companies do and how they’ve performed recently.

What’s even better is you’ll get insight on what you should do with these three companies — if you are thinking about buying or already have them in your portfolio.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific company helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you by looking at these specific stocks and give our analysis on each one.

Pro tip: One of the stocks we discuss is a gold stock. Adam predicts that gold will skyrocket as high as $10,000 an ounce in the years ahead.

