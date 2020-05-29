Another Cold War is on the horizon and the U.S. economy is in tatters thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s enough to make investors throw their hands in the air and give up.

And with Wall Street behaving as if nothing is going on, there’s a good reason why.

But, in this episode of The Bull & The Bear, staff writer Matthew Clark talks with Money & Markets contributor Charles Sizemore and Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell about how investors should look at the current situation.

With regard to China, the rhetoric has been stepped up as the Chinese government passed a new measure outlawing sedition against Beijing. Prior to that, the U.S. started looking at ways to regulate Chinese companies trading on the stock market more and potentially delist them entirely.

As investors, you may ask yourself: What does this mean for me?

And that is a valid question. We’re going to talk through things and help you answer it.

Then there’s the economy. The recession is looming (if not already upon us) and everyone is wondering when things will get back on track. We’ll discuss what we think about that.

