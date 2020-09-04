The U.S. real estate market has been all the rage of late as low interest rates have pushed more homebuyers into the market after the coronavirus crash.

But, as an investor, it’s important to understand that real estate investing is more than just buying a house.

Real estate investment trusts (REITs), property managers and even storage companies are all part of the real estate investing world.

The S&P 500 Real Estate Sector SPDR ETF (NYSE: XLRE) — an exchange-traded fund tracking some of the biggest real estate stocks — jumped more than 43% since reaching a low in March 2020.

But it’s still 13.5% off its previous high set back in mid-February 2020.

XLRE covers companies ranging from cell tower owners American Tower Corp. (NYSE: AMT) and Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE: CCI) to the logistics facility real estate investment trust (REIT) Prologis Inc. (NYSE: PLD).

The ETF reached a “death cross” back in March, when its 200-day moving average crossed above its 50-day moving average. But now it’s close to hitting a “golden cross” — the opposite of the “death cross” — as its 50-day average is very close to its 200-day moving average … and moving upward.

Real Estate ETF Close to Golden Cross

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I’ll talk with Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell and contributor Charles Sizemore about three real estate sector stocks.

We’ll examine what each of these companies do and how they’ve performed recently.

What’s even better is you’ll get insight on what you should do with these three companies — if you are thinking about buying or already have them in your portfolio.

Remember, knowing the data and the details about a specific company helps you determine whether it is worth investing in.

That’s why we do the work for you by looking that these specific stocks and give our analysis on each one.



