Many successful investors know just what sectors to buy into and which ones to avoid, and that is the main topic of disussion in the latest episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast here on Money & Markets.

We are in the midst of interesting, volatile times for the stock market.

Some days the market is strong. Others it seems to be in a coma.

With the market fluctuating wildly back and forth between positive and negative territory, it can be enough to make your head spin.

On any given day, certain sectors vastly outperform others. But as an investor, it’s good to know where to put your money for the long haul.

Staff writer Matthew Clark, contributor Charles Sizemore and Money & Markets Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell look at current market conditions and what that says about various sectors.

More importantly, you’ll get guidance on the best sectors to invest in, and the ones you need to steer clear of.

You’ll also learn the value of following a strategy and being patient in order to make larger gains — basically filtering out the daily noise to earn profits.

The Bull & The Bear

Every day, led by Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos and information.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email us at thebullandbear@monetyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out MoneyandMarkets.com and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn