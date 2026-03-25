A friend of mine in the stock market used to say the same thing every year, right around Labor Day:

The market is about to wake up.

He never said it with much fanfare. Just a quiet observation, the way someone might note that the days are getting shorter.

He had been managing money for 30 years, and somewhere along the way, he stopped trying to explain it and just started acting on it.

I thought it was a quirk. One of those superstitions that old traders collect the way fishermen collect lures.

I smiled, nodded and went back to reading earnings transcripts.

It took me an embarrassingly long time to realize he was right every single time.

Not because he had some proprietary model or access to information I didn’t. He was just paying attention to something most investors treat as noise: the calendar.

The rhythms are baked into market behavior by decades of human habit, institutional incentives and recurring economic cycles.

Once I started taking those rhythms seriously, a lot of things that previously seemed random began to make a different kind of sense.

Why Seasonality Exists

Markets aren’t purely rational engines pricing assets in a vacuum.

They’re made up of human beings: fund managers with performance reviews, retail investors with tax bills and institutions running on fiscal cycles that have nothing to do with any individual stock’s fundamentals.

All of those pressures are calendar-driven. When millions of people respond to the same pressures at roughly the same time, year after year, you get durable, repeatable, exploitable patterns.

Money managers clean up portfolios at quarter-end, dumping underperformers before client statements go out.

Investors harvest losses toward year-end to offset gains, creating artificial selling pressure in beaten-down names.

Once the calendar turns and those tax motivations disappear, you frequently see sharp reversals in January.

Volume thins when traders go on vacation. Conviction fades.

It’s not complicated. It’s human nature, and it shows up in the price action with remarkable consistency.

Sector Rotation and the Seasonal Playbook

Where seasonality gets actionable is at the sector level.

Different parts of the market have their own seasonal tendencies, driven by the underlying economics of the businesses within them:

Energy demand follows the weather.

Consumer spending spikes around the holidays.

Agricultural commodities move with planting and harvest cycles.

Defense and government contracting move with budget cycles.

A disciplined investor who understands these patterns can position themselves not just in the right stocks, but in the right stocks at the right time.

A good thesis gets better when the seasonal winds are at your back. A great thesis can go unrewarded for months if you go against the seasonal tide.

Now, don’t get me wrong, seasonality shouldn’t replace fundamental analysis. A bad business is a bad business in any month.

But it is one of the most underutilized timing filters available to investors who already have a sound process.

If you’ve done your homework on a stock and you believe in the thesis, the question of when to enter matters enormously.

Enter in the middle of a seasonally weak period, and you may be looking at months of sideways drift before your thesis gets the market’s attention.

Enter at the start of a seasonally favorable period, and that same thesis may get rewarded far faster, with far less pain along the way.

Lower drawdowns, better capital efficiency and the psychological durability to hold through volatility when you’re not already sitting on a loss.

Seasonality won’t make a bad investment good. But it can make a good investment better.

Read the Calendar

Markets are made up of people, and people operate on schedules.

They rotate into new positions at the start of quarters and clean up their books at the end of them.

They get nervous in August and greedy in January.

All of that predictable behavior leaves fingerprints on the price action, and those fingerprints are readable if you’re willing to look.

My old mentor retired a few years back.

I never told him that his Labor Day observation was one of the most useful things I picked up in this business.

I probably should have.

But I think of it every year when the summer starts to wind down, and the market begins to stir. He knew what time it was.

That’s all from me today.

Until next time…

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Chief Research Analyst, Money & Markets