Hey everyone, Adam here!

It’s time for your first Thursday edition of What My System Says Today.

You may have noticed “the stock market” is down sharply today.

I’m purposely putting emphasis on “the stock market” because that’s how 99% of investors view it — as one thing that either goes up or down, leaving you either happy or sad, depending on your positioning.

We’re different here…

My flagship newsletter, Green Zone Fortunes…

My team at Money & Markets…

This revamped daily newsletter…

Everything we do is underpinned by my Green Zone Power Rating system, which eschews the false idea that there is “the stock market” and few other options.

Call us “stock pickers” if you want.

I’ve built a battle-tested system for doing just that…

I’ve proven that buying stocks rated “Bullish” (60-80) and “Strong Bullish” (80-100) can set you up to beat the market by 2X and 3X, respectively.

I’ll be frank…

The majority of the “stock picking” research and recommendations my team and I share are only available through an annual subscription to my Green Zone Fortunes newsletter (usually for less than $100 a year) or one of my premium research services.

But as a token of good faith, I’m committing to share with you a selection of stocks that have recently risen to the level of “Bullish” or “Strong Bullish” status…

I’ll do this every Thursday in what I’m calling your “New Bulls” report.

Let’s get right into it…

Tracking the Major Indexes

First, let’s have a look at the S&P 500, which includes the largest stocks in the U.S.

At the end of today’s issue, I’ll share a fascinating table about the S&P 500 and how it stacks up to my Green Zone Fortunes portfolio…

But first, let’s simply have a look at how many stocks in the S&P 500 make our “New Bulls” list this week.

To be clear, the criteria for this screen are:

The stock must currently rate 60 or higher (that is, “Bullish” or “Strong Bullish”). The stock must have been rated less than 60 for each of the last four weeks.

In short, these are stocks that have been rated “Neutral” or worse … but now are rated “Bullish” or better.

Have a look:

These may look like “boring,” no-name companies at first glance …

But my system says they’re now poised to outperform the S&P 500 by 2X to 3X. Besides, boring may be “better” in this market!

While I can tell you each of those stocks now rate 60 or higher, making them “New Bulls,” … you can gain access to their overall rating as well as their individual factor ratings (Momentum, Size, Volatility, Value, Quality and Growth) on the Money & Markets website with a paid-up subscription to Green Zone Fortunes.

Next, let’s have a look at another market-driving index, the “tech-heavy” Nasdaq 100…

What I personally find interesting here is that there are far fewer technology stocks on this week’s New Bulls list than you’d expect from a “tech-heavy” index.

I‘ve been warning since early February (before the February 19 price peak) … that the “Big Tech” stocks are in a precarious position due to their sky-high valuations and lofty forward expectations.

How Green Zone Fortunes Compares

Do we hold some technology stocks in my Green Zone Fortunes model portfolio?

Of course, we do … but none of the so-called “Magnificent Seven.”

And we also hold a healthy mix of highly-rated stocks across each of the sectors.

What’s more, we’re happy to hold stocks that live outside the biggest and most popular indexes. In fact, I just shared an analysis with my Green Zone Fortunes readers yesterday that showed, for one, only five of our current 25 stock positions are members of the S&P 500 . Secondly, a far greater share of our Green Zone Fortune positions are currently rated “Bullish” or better when compared to the S&P 500’s stocks.

Have a look at the table I shared in my video update yesterday:

Bottom line: “The market” isn’t your only choice, and it’s not all doom and gloom out there right now.

My team and I are combing through dozens of highly-rated stocks that are poised to beat the market by 2X to 3X (or more) ahead.

The lists above are just a starting point for our research and perhaps yours…

If you’d like to join in and start investing in my Green Zone Fortunes portfolio, click here now.

Until next time…

To good profits,

Editor, What My System Says Today