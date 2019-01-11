Three Simple Tips Contribute the Maximum to Your 401(k)

Maxing out your 401(k) sounds like an impossibility to most people. In fact, a recent survey showed just 9 percent of people saved the maximum contribution of $18,500 and $24,500 for those 50 and up during 2017, according to Fidelity Investments, which has 15.3 million participants in its retirement plans.

But it’s not as challenging as you might think if you’re prepared to make some sacrifices now in order to have the best retirement possible later.

Of the 1,500 people surveyed:

44 percent said they deal with high amounts of work-related stress, working harder than they’d like in order to save more

40 percent said they don’t travel as much as they’d like

39 percent said they drive an older car

33 percent said they own a modest home

Of course, a higher income helps you save more. For survey respondents, the average income was a pretty hefty $155,000, but a quarter made just $75,000.

In order to save more, here are three manageable tips, per USA Today: