Tiwari: Find Your ‘Freedom Number’ to Thrive in Retirement

Below, he shows you how to find your own freedom number so you can retire comfortably — without having to hold your breath for the feds to make good on any Social Security promises…

Do you want to live to 100?

If you’re like the majority of Americans, the answer is yes.

According to a recent study by AIG Life & Retirement, 53% of Americans say they want to live to at least 100 years old.

Thanks to modern medicine and science, lifespans are increasing at an unprecedented rate. And the 100-year-plus age bracket is the fastest-growing in the country.

Think about that for a moment…

Right now, the U.S. has an estimated 92,000 centenarians (people over 100).

If the population continues to increase at its current rate, the U.S. will have close to 500,000 people over the age of 100 by 2055.

Some of you reading this will live to 100 — or longer.

That’s an incredible prospect. You’ll have more time with grandkids… more time to travel the world… more time to read books … and more time to spend on your hobbies.

But the scary part is paying for it all.

Those longer years will include additional health care bills… food bills… electric bills… insurance bills… and dozens of other bills.

Friends, it’s never too early or too late to plan for your retirement. The sands of time will continue to slip away, regardless of your actions.

So today, I’ll tell you how to plan for your golden years — no matter how long they last.

But first, let me tell you why you should start preparing now…

More People Are Afraid of Going Broke Than Dying

In 2017, the National Center for Health Statistics reported that 65-year-old Americans can expect to live, on average, another 19.4 years, or to about age 84.

That’s up from an additional 12.8 years in 1940.

And average life expectancy ages are increasing at a faster pace as medicine and technology improve.

Now, most people are counting on Social Security to bail them out. But if you rely — or will rely — on Social Security for a big portion of your retirement income, pay attention.

Only 9% of people say they’re “extremely confident” they’ll have enough income to last them through retirement. And 51% say they’re uncertain their current savings will allow them to go the distance, the AIG survey found.

In fact, nearly 60% of Americans are more afraid of running out of money in retirement than they are of dying.

And even people who are saving are far behind the curve. According to another study by the Government Accountability Office, the median amount of savings for households of people aged 65 to 74 is only about $148,000.

If you were to put those savings in an inflation-protected annuity, you’d receive about $650 per month in retirement.

Adding that to the average monthly Social Security payment of about $1,500, you’d have about $2,150 per month in income — over $25,000 annually.

Would that be enough for you to live off of when you’re in the later stage of your life? If not, you need to start planning your “freedom number” today.

What’s Your Freedom Number?

Even if you don’t plan on retiring soon, you still need to figure out your freedom number. It’s the amount you need to get the financial freedom you’ve always deserved.

And here’s a simple way to calculate your freedom number…

Think about the things you’ll want to do in retirement… What are your hobbies and interests? Will you travel? How much will they cost? Write those down.

Now, add up all those numbers… That’s how much income you’re going to need every year from your savings and investments to live off of.

Remember, the longer you live, the more money you’ll need to live comfortably.

That’s why everyone’s freedom number is unique. Each person has different life expectancies, goals and comfort levels.

So only you — and you alone — can calculate your freedom number.

Friends, 30 years ago, the path to retirement was simple…

Back in the 1980s and ’90s, all you had to do to get rich was buy a diversified portfolio of stocks and hold ’em. When you cashed in, you’d buy 10-year bonds with 7% yields. Throw in Social Security and pension payments… and you’d be set for life.

But that reality is no more in 2020.

Today, Social Security won’t cover most of your retirement expenses — if it’s even still solvent in 20 years. Few companies pay pensions anymore. And with interest rates near zero, government bonds pay less than 2%.

That’s why it’s so important to set your freedom number as early as possible.

It’ll give you an important target to shoot for. And give you confidence to make bold moves to change your financial situation.

Let the Game Come to You!

Teeka Tiwari

Editor, The Palm Beach Letter

• This article was originally published by Bonner & Partners. You can learn more about Bill and Bill Bonner’s Diary right here.