If only we had a crystal ball…

Of course, it’s impossible to predict exactly what’s going to happen tomorrow, next week, next month … or even 10 years from now.

I mention that because investors are always on the hunt for that perfect indicator.

The one that gets us in and out of a stock at the right time for maximum profits.

There are all kinds of trading signals that relate to timing. Knowing if one is good or not is tricky.

But what if one of the best indicators has been hanging on your wall for ages now?

My friend and colleague Mike Carr has devised a system that uses seasonality (his “Apex Profit Calendar”) to find the best time to invest in different sectors of the market.

Today, I’m going to walk through how this played out in one specific sector.

Then, I’ll show you how Mike’s system has performed by analyzing his most recent recommendations.

The Weather’s Cold, but Food and Beverage Is Hot

Human habit drives stock performance during certain times of the year.

Mike’s research found that food and beverage stocks tend to perform the best from February 15 to April 13 each year … but why?

One big reason food and beverage stocks go up is because of higher demand.

And that demand soars during the Super Bowl.

Everyone is partying on Super Bowl Sunday, and restaurants are packed.

You also have Valentine’s Day, which is smack dab in the middle of the month. Reservations for two, anyone?

Look at this chart from 2021:

IMKTA’s Impressive Profit Season

This research from Mike’s Apex Alert backtest shows the movement of the Invesco Food & Beverage ETF (NYSE: PBJ) from February 15 to April 13 that year. The exchange-traded fund (ETF) (the blue line) moved up 6.2%.

But Mike’s system drills down even further than that, using our Green Zone Power Ratings system.

The highest-rated stock in that ETF during that time was Ingles Markets Inc. (Nasdaq: IMKTA). Ingles stock (the green line in the chart above) jumped 23.7% over the same time.

Here’s more proof that the Mike’s Apex Profit Calendar works:

Cal-Maine Foods Inc. (Nasdaq: CALM ) stock gained 10.8% between those same dates in 2016.

stock gained 10.8% between those same dates in 2016. In 2017, Sanderson Farms Inc. ( SAFM ) went up 15.6%.

went up 15.6%. And Boston Beer Inc. (NYSE: SAM)rose nearly 11% a year later!

By combining his Apex Profit Calendar and the Green Zone Power Ratings system, Mike managed to identify the best stocks for the food and beverage sector’s profit season.

But is it still picking up on those signals now?

January’s Sector Provides Strong Gains

In January, Mike identified the semiconductor sector as next up on the Apex Profit Calendar.

His research showed the average gain of semiconductor stocks during his calendar holding period was 7.3%.

On January 5, 2024, Mike recommended buying Synopsis Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) to his Apex Profit Alert subscribers. The company provides solutions for designing and verifying advanced silicon chips.

He cited the stock being in a robust and accelerated uptrend in the past year but has been oversold in the short term — creating an ideal buy signal.

Using Adam O’Dell’s proprietary Green Zone Power Ratings system, Mike told his subscribers the stock’s rating was “very supportive of additional gain potential.”

And he was spot-on.

SNPS Jumped 16% Since January 5

As I write, SNPS has gained 16% since Mike recommended the stock on January 5, 2024.

What’s more, he’s made six recommendations to his subscribers since launching Apex Alert in October 2024, and all have turned in positive gains in less than 37 days!

Bottom line: No one has a crystal ball.

But Mike’s Apex Profit Calendar gets close. It’s taking advantage of historical seasonal trends for consistent gains.

And on Monday, February 19, Mike will unveil his next recommendation based on his calendar and extensive research.

