Since COVID, I’ve lost quite a bit of weight…

About 50 to 60 pounds.

The downside is that most of the clothes I once wore no longer fit.

It’s forced me to re-do my wardrobe.

In today’s episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I share a 96-rated Power Stock that sells a wide range of menswear in the U.S.

And it’s set to profit off of a growing market trend.

I Keep It Simple When Clothes Shopping

Shopping for new clothes is as simple as three questions for me:

Does it fit?

Is it comfortable?

Can I wear it at home and at work?

If the answer to those questions is “yes,” then it comes down to the price.

This week’s Power Stock is a company that distributes menswear in the U.S.:

It earns a “Strong Bullish” 96 out of 100 on our Stock Power Ratings system!

on our Stock Power Ratings system! The company has a one-year annual sales growth rate of 58.3%.

Its price-to-sales ratio is half the industry average — making it a great value stock.

See why this company is setting the stage for more gains in the future.

The Menswear Market Is Back in Style

Women spend more than double what men do on clothes.

But that doesn’t mean the menswear market isn’t on the rise:

This chart shows the value of the menswear market in the U.S.

In 2014, we spent $89.6 billion on men’s clothes.

Grand View Research projects the menswear market will climb by 82.3% to $163.3 billion in value by 2025.

While it still pales in comparison to the $300 billion spent on women’s clothes in 2019, that’s still a strong tailwind for the market.

In this episode of The Stock Power Podcast, I discuss this "Strong Bullish" menswear company.

It earns a 96 overall rating!

Listen below to see why we expect it to beat the broader market by 3X over the next 12 months.

The Stock Power Podcast

Led by Adam O'Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to make money in any market.

You can listen to The Stock Power Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email Feedback@MoneyandMarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out MoneyandMarkets.com and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the guidance you need to make money — no matter what the market throws at you.

Also, follow me on Twitter.

Safe trading,

Matt Clark, CMSA®

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He's the host of our podcast, The Stock Power Podcast. He's also a certified Capital Markets and Securities Analyst through the Corporate Finance Institute. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.

P.S. Got a comment about Stock Power Daily or The Stock Power Podcast? Reach out to my team and me at Feedback@MoneyandMarkets.com!