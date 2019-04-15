Trump Blasts Fed, Says Market Should Be 5,000 to 10,000 Points Higher

President Donald Trump, a frequent critic of the Fed, renewed his attacks over the weekend, claiming the stock market would be 5,000 to 10,000 points higher if not for the U.S. central bank raising interest rates.

If the Fed had done its job properly, which it has not, the Stock Market would have been up 5000 to 10,000 additional points, and GDP would have been well over 4% instead of 3%…with almost no inflation. Quantitative tightening was a killer, should have done the exact opposite! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 14, 2019

“If the Fed had done its job properly, which it has not, the Stock Market would have been up 5000 to 10,000 additional points,” Trump tweeted Sunday. “Quantitative tightening was a killer, should have done the exact opposite!”

Trump’s venting comes as his latest picks to joint its board, Stephen Moore and Herman Caine, have come under intense scrutiny, with several Republicans coming forward to say they won’t vote to confirm Cain.

Cain is a former presidential candidate who bowed out of the race in 2012 after allegations of sexual misconduct. Moore has been blasted as “merely a propagandist” by Democrats.

The criticism also came a day after Fed Chair Jerome Powell told lawmakers at a Democratic Party retreat the central bank won’t bend to political pressure from Trump.

Powell succeeded Janet Yellen, but Trump has indicated he regrets that decision and has discussed firing him because he thinks the Fed’s raising of interest rates have slowed growth.

Per Bloomberg: