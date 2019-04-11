President Donald Trump’s second nominee for the Fed board of governors in as many weeks, Herman Cain, will not be confirmed if Democrats stand united and vote against him after a fourth Republican has come forward against the former presidential candidate and businessman.

There are 47 Democrats in the Senate with one common goal: Obstruct the president. And they need just four Republicans to join them in order to shoot down a nominee with a simple 51-vote majority.

Trump hasn’t officially nominated Cain or Stephen Moore yet but is expected to do so. North Dakota Sen. Kevin Cramer said he will not back Cain when it happens, joining Mitt Romney of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Cory Gardner of Colorado.

Per Bloomberg: