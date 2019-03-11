Trump Will Ask for $8.6B for Border Wall in Fiscal 2020 Budget

President Donald Trump is expected to request another $8.6 billion for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border when he submits his 2020 budget to Congress on Monday, which is sure to ignite another powder keg on Capitol Hill.

The White House will reportedly propose $2.7 trillion in cuts to nondefense discretionary spending over the next decade, reducing spending by 5 percent next year, Trump’s top budget official said Sunday. The administration offered no details on the spending cuts while also proposing increases on some military matters and on veterans health care.

Of course, Congress will never approve of the budget because Democrats control the House and spending bills need bipartisan support to make it through the Senate. The budget is merely a blueprint for what the administration wishes to focus its efforts on and a starting point for negotiations, with the 2020 fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1.

Democrats immediately went on the attack, and even some GOP aides said the budget is unrealistic, though, sticking to the normal budget process was preferred over yet another government shutdown, the last setting a record for longest ever.

“President Trump hurt millions of Americans and caused widespread chaos when he recklessly shut down the government to try to get his expensive and ineffective wall,” reads a statement from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y.

“Congress refused to fund his wall and he was forced to admit defeat and reopen the government. The same thing will repeat itself if he tries this again. We hope he learned his lesson.”

The latest border wall funding demand is more than six times higher than what Congress has allocated for border security projects the past two fiscal years, and 6 percent more than what Trump is trying to take after declaring a national emergency in order to bypass Congress for funding to build his long-promised border wall.

Per Reuters, which broke the story Sunday: