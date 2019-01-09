Report: Trump Will Most Likely Bypass Congress to Build Border Wall

Axios is reporting that while President Donald Trump did not go so far as to declare a national emergency during his prime-time plea to build his long-promised border wall between the U.S. and Mexico, that is most likely what he will try to do.

Of course, that move would face legal challenges from Democrats and there are even Republicans who view the move of bypassing Congress for funding as an abuse of power.

The government shutdown over border wall funding entered its 19th day on Wednesday with no end in sight. The record longest government shutdown is 21 days.

Per Axios:

Conservatives, including sources in the conservative legal orbit surrounding Trump, don’t like what they view as an abuse of this authority.

Meanwhile, the White House Office of Management and Budget has been exploring other creative ways to get Trump his wall money without having to go through Congress, according to a source close to Russ Vought, a top OMB official.