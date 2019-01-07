President Donald Trump is set to give an emergency address to the country at 9 p.m. Tuesday as the government shutdown over funding for his border wall entered its third week.

The shutdown, on its 17th day Monday, is quickly approaching the longest government shutdown ever, which lasted 21 days.

President Trump made the announcement on Twitter on Monday.

“I am pleased to inform you that I will Address the Nation on the Humanitarian and National Security Crisis on our Southern Border. Tuesday night at 9:00 P.M. Eastern,” Trump tweeted Monday afternoon.

Press Secretary Sarah Sanders also tweeted that the president will travel to the border on Thursday to meet with meet with officials.

“President @RealDonaldTrump will travel to the Southern border on Thursday to meet with those on the frontlines of the national security and humanitarian crisis. More details will be announced soon,” Sanders tweeted.

The New York Times reported Monday that the White House has made a request to the major TV networks to interrupt their regularly scheduled programming, though, two networks are hesitant due to “skepticism about handing over airwaves for a political statement.”

New York Times reporter Michael Grynbaum said ABC, CBS, NBC and Fox have all received the White House’s request.

“TRUMP wants primetime slot tomorrow to talk shutdown, @esullivannyt & @maggieNYT scoop. At least TWO major networks still deliberating — skepticism about handing over airwaves for political statement,” he tweeted. “ABC, CBS, NBC & Fox broadcast have all received White House request for airtime at 9pm Eastern on Tuesday. No word yet if any network will agree.”

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman also mentioned the networks are weighing their options and considering giving Democrats a chance to respond.

“The networks are weighing options, including giving a response to Dems. But they have NOT agreed to this yet, despite POTUS claiming so,” she tweeted.

If the major networks decline to carry the president’s address, cable news networks like Fox News will likely be happy to carry it.