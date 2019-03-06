President Donald Trump is banking on a trade deal with China boosting the stock market ahead of his 2020 reelection bid, and he believes his best path to a second term is through the market and a strong economy, according to reports.

Three sources briefed CNBC that Trump wants a rally as he gets ready to run for a second term, and he’s reportedly decided a new trade deal with China would give his bid a tremendous boost.

Since Trump stunned Hillary Clinton in the 2016 election, the Dow Jones has gained more than 40 percent, the S&P 500 is up nearly 30 percent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq has seen a monster 45 percent boost as of Wednesday morning.

The market also has rebounded from the worst December since 1931. Since December’s Christmas Eve bloodbath that saw the S&P 500 briefly dip into bear market territory, the Nasdaq is up 22 percent, the S&P is up 18.2 percent and the Dow is up 18.1 percent.

Per CNBC:

The president is increasingly concerned that the lack of a trade agreement could knock down stocks, Bloomberg News reported earlier Wednesday. Trump has taken notice of the market’s gains as both sides get closer to a deal, the report added.