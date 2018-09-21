President Donald Trump posted a short video on his Twitter account Wednesday, taking a swing at China’s trade tactics and giving a few examples of how the U.S. has been getting the short end of the stick regarding trade deals around the globe.

“For many years countries have been taking total advantage of the United States on trade. Whether they’re allies or not, they’ve looked at us as a bunch of very soft touches, and that’s not what’s happening anymore. We’ve made a deal with Mexico, which is a fair deal — not the deal that we lived with where we were losing hundreds of billions of dollars a year.”

The topic then switched to “the big one,” China, which Trump says we’re losing $375 billion a year to in trade deficits.

“We’re working on other trade deals but the big one is China. Because for a long period of time, China has taken advantage of our country. And I don’t blame China. I blame the people that represented our nation, to have allowed that to happen; where $375 billion dollars in trade deficits came about, year after year. We don’t want that; not fair, not right. So we’ve placed massive tariffs on China. And the tariffs have really had a positive impact.”

Trump went on to say the tariffs are working because the U.S. is taking in a lot of money while also creating jobs “like never before.”