Trump Again Threatens to Close Border if Mexico Doesn’t Stop Migrants

President Donald Trump again threatened in a series of tweets to close the southern border next week if Mexico doesn’t “immediately” stop illegal migration into the U.S.

“The DEMOCRATS have given us the weakest immigration laws anywhere in the World. Mexico has the strongest, & they make more than $100 Billion a year on the U.S.,” Trump tweeted. “Therefore, CONGRESS MUST CHANGE OUR WEAK IMMIGRATION LAWS NOW, & Mexico must stop illegals from entering the U.S. through their country and our Southern Border. Mexico has for many years made a fortune off of the U.S., far greater than Border Costs.

“If Mexico doesn’t immediately stop ALL illegal immigration coming into the United States throug our Southern Border, I will be CLOSING the Border, or large sections of the Border, next week. This would be so easy for Mexico to do, but they just take our money and “talk.” Besides, we lose so much money with them, especially when you add in drug trafficking etc.), that the Border closing would be a good thing!”

This isn’t the first time Trump has made such threats. He also declared the situation at the border a national emergency in order to divert funds that weren’t approved by Congress to build his long-promised border wall, a wall he said Mexico would pay for countless times on the campaign trail.

Per Bloomberg: