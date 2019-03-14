President Donald Trump’s idea of forcing allies to pay the full cost of housing American troops — plus a 50 percent bonus — is a “monumentally stupid approach,” says the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee.

“Are we truly saying to our allies that we want you now to pay the cost plus 50 percent of our presence?” Representative Adam Smith, a Democrat from Washington state, said at a committee hearing on Wednesday. “Just for the record, I think that would be a monumentally stupid approach.”

Under Trump’s direction, the administration has been drawing up demands that allies like Germany, Japan and South Korea — and eventually any country hosting U.S. troops — pay the full price of hosting the soldiers, plus 50 percent or more just for the privilege of hosting them, according to a dozen administration officials and people briefed on the subject.

The “cost-plus-50” formula would force some nations to pay five to six times more than they currently do, turning U.S. soldiers into a de facto mercenary force.

Trump has privately championed the idea for months. His insistence on it almost derailed recent talks with South Korea over the status of 28,500 U.S. troops in the country when he overruled his negotiators with a note to National Security Adviser John Bolton saying, “We want cost plus 50.” Smith said “our troops are present in these other countries primarily for our benefit, or at least for mutual benefit” and “if we start pushing our allies away, I think that is a huge mistake.” The “Cost Plus 50” idea also has drawn Republican criticism. “It would be absolutely devastating,” Representative Liz Cheney of Wyoming, who heads the House Republican Conference and serves on the Armed Services Committee, said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” Asked about the idea at the House hearing, Kathryn Wheelbarger, acting assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, said “it is not a conversation we’ve had in my portfolio at all.” She said she understood that the “rhetoric came from conversations from the Pacific.”

According to a recent Washington Post article, South Korea reluctantly agreed to pay $925 million to host 28,500 U.S. troops, an increase of 8.2 percent from the previous year and about half the total cost. Officials reportedly wanted a five-year contract but the deal only covers one, and South Korea could be forced to meet Trump’s cost-plus-50 demand next year.

