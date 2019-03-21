President Donald Trump has promised an economic boom that will last at least another decade, but only if he gets help from Congress in passing new legislation — which is unlikely as long as Democrats control the House — according to Trump’s economic team.

The White House’s Council of Economic Advisers on Tuesday forecast the economy will expand at a brisk 3.2 percent this year and a still-healthy 2.8 percent a decade from now.

But the team admitted it will need a major infrastructure bill, even more tax cuts, additional deregulation and new policies that get more people off government assistance and into full-time jobs.

But with Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Democrats holding the House, few if any of those things seem possible at this point.

Per The Los Angeles Times:

“Washington is a really hard place to get things done,” said Kevin Hassett, chairman of the Council of Economic Advisers, but he stressed that his biggest concern for growth was Trump’s policies getting rolled back or Medicare for All becoming reality. The 2019 Economic Report of the President showed for the first time that the White House is predicting much weaker growth if Trump’s new policies don’t come to fruition. According to White House calculations, growth would be about 2.5 percent in 2022 if no additional policies were implemented, and fall to 2 percent by 2026. A lot is riding on whether Trump can achieve his promised 3% growth. Without it, his tax cuts will add substantially more to the debt than they already have, and Democrats would have an easier time hammering his economic track record. To achieve the higher growth rate, the White House assumes that the individual tax cuts will be made permanent (they’re currently slated to expire after 2025) and that Congress will pass an infrastructure bill “commencing in 2019 with observable effects beginning in 2020,” the report says. Although there’s widespread agreement that the United States needs a major infrastructure upgrade, there’s a big gap between the Democratic and Republican visions of what to do. The report calls it a “key downside risk” to the forecast if Congress doesn’t pass the rest of the president’s agenda.