President Donald Trump has been a frequent critic of Harley-Davidson and how the company has moved production of some of its iconic motorcycles overseas due to tariffs he’s levied against other countries.

It wasn’t that long ago that Trump proclaimed Harley-Davidson “quit,” even calling for a boycott after the company said it would move some production overseas. But the president took on a different tone this week, vowing to retaliate against “unfair” EU tariffs that Harley-Davidson is in part blaming for a nearly 27% drop in first-quarter profits.

“Harley Davidson has struggled with Tariffs with the EU, currently paying 31%. They’ve had to move production overseas to try and offset some of that Tariff that they’ve been hit with which will rise to 66% in June of 2021.” @MariaBartiromo So unfair to U.S. We will Reciprocate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 23, 2019

Harley said Tuesday that falling demand, higher costs from U.S. tariffs and European taxes on imports of its motorcycles hurt its earnings.

Per CNBC: