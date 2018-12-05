For the vast majority of Republicans, a president who doesn’t care about the ballooning national debt is in stark contrast with one of the main principles the party has pushed for decades.

But does Donald Trump care about the debt? According to recent reports, he does not.

Aides and advisers have tried convincing him how important managing the debt is, but those words have allegedly fallen on deaf ears.

Per The Daily Beast:

Sources close to the president say he has repeatedly shrugged it off, implying that he doesn’t have to worry about the money owed to America’s creditors—currently about $21 trillion — because he won’t be around to shoulder the blame when it becomes even more untenable. The friction came to a head in early 2017 when senior officials offered Trump charts and graphics laying out the numbers and showing a “hockey stick” spike in the national debt in the not-too-distant future. In response, Trump noted that the data suggested the debt would reach a critical mass only after his possible second term in office. “Yeah, but I won’t be here,” the president bluntly said, according to a source who was in the room when Trump made this comment during discussions on the debt. The episode illustrates the extent of the president’s ambivalence toward tackling an issue that has previously animated the Republican Party from the days of Ronald Reagan to the presidency of Barack Obama.

Another report by the Washington Post says Trump is demanding top advisers come up with a plan to reduce the ballooning national debt, but he himself is repeatedly seeking new spending.

Trump’s deficit-reduction directive came last month, after the White House reported a large increase in the deficit for the previous 12 months. The announcement unnerved Republicans and investors, helping fuel a big sell-off in the stock market. Two days after the deficit report, Trump floated a surprise demand to his Cabinet secretaries, asking them to identify steep cuts in their agencies.

While some are calling for cuts to so-called “entitlements” like Social Security and Medicare, Trump has so far been opposed to such measures.

In total, government debt has risen roughly $2 trillion since Trump took office, and the federal government now owes $21.7 trillion, according to the Treasury Department. The president’s agenda has contributed to that increase and is projected to continue to do so, both through the GOP tax cut and with bipartisan spending increases. And Trump’s recent interest in the issue is at odds with his long-standing previous indifference, according to current and former aides. When former National Economic Council director Gary Cohn’s staffers prepared a presentation for Trump about deficits, Cohn told them no. It wouldn’t be necessary, he said, because the president did not care about deficits, according to current and former officials.

So the WaPo story is generally in line with The Daily Beast in that Trump — in the past — has not much cared to even discuss the deficit.

But part of the reason Trump hasn’t been so concerned with the debt is because he thinks strong economic policies will solve the debt crisis through means other than tax hikes, sharp cuts to spending and popular entitlement programs.