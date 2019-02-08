President Donald Trump said he is open to considering a change to the SALT cap on federal deductions for state and local taxes, which is one of the most divisive pieces of the 2017 overhaul to the U.S. tax code.

The SALT cap limits the amount of state and local taxes, including property taxes, that you can deduct each year on your federal tax returns. The change to the tax law in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act has led to higher taxes for people in places like New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California and other high-tax states and municipalities.

“There are some people from New York who have been speaking to me about doing something about that, about changing things. It’s been severe on them,” he said.

Trump didn’t offer specifics on how the law could be changed, but just him mentioning it has led to major interest in high-tax areas and cities. The SALT cap has hammered taxpayers because of higher state taxes, property values and real estate taxes.

