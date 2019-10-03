Select Page

Trump Rails Against ‘Do Nothing Dems,’ Blames Them for Stock Market Swoon

President Donald Trump had quite a day Wednesday on Twitter, firing off tweet after tweet — including one with an all-caps curse word — railing against the “Do Nothing Democrats” and their impeachment “nonsense” while blaming them for the steep stock market sell-offs this week.

Wednesday’s close marked the worst back-to-back days for the markets since the end of last year, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average falling 1.9%, the S&P 500 falling 1.8% and the Nasdaq dipping 1.6%.

Things got so bad #TrumpMeltdown was trending No. 1 nationally for a time while the president took shots at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and House Intelligence Committee Chair Adam Schiff, D-Calif.

Things weren’t much better on Tuesday, with the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq falling 1.2%, 1.3% and 1.1%, respectively. Monday actually saw decent gains for all three indexes, ranging from 0.4% to 0.8%.

What Trump didn’t mention was the weak economic data we received both days. Tuesday saw a surprise contraction in manufacturing, spurring renewed worries about the ongoing trade war with China. The market was climbing until the Institute for Supply Management reported the manufacturing sector dipped to its lowest level in more than a decade.

On Wednesday, news broke ahead of Friday’s jobs report, showing only 135,000 jobs were created for the month of September. Auto stocks also fell after reports from Ford and General Motors added to worries over industry profit margins.

Economist and precious metals expert Peter Schiff also weighed in with some of his own theories on Twitter, responding directly to Trump in one tweet, claiming Trump had only continued the Obama economy and further inflated the bubble.

Editor’s note: Is Trump right about the impeachment inquiry driving stock prices down, or is it more based on poor economic numbers? Regarding what Schiff said, is the Trump economy merely a continuation of the Obama economy — a giant bubble that’s about to burst? Share your thoughts below.

