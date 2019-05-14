Trump Admin Readies More Tariffs Ahead of G-20 Meeting With China

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping of China are preparing to meet at next month’s G-20 summit to continue negotiating a new trade deal, but that hasn’t stopped the U.S. from readying a list of an additional $300 billion worth of Chinese imports to hit with tariffs.

The U.S. Trade Representative’s office released a list of Chinese goods late Monday including children’s clothing, toys, mobile phones and laptops the Trump administration is threatening with 25% tariffs. The latest round of tariffs would essentially place levies on all Chinese imports.

After the market cratered on Monday due to the recent trade strife, Trump took an optimistic tone to Twitter on Tuesday morning to try and assuage fears on Wall Street.

“China buys MUCH less from us than we buy from them, by almost 500 Billion Dollars, so we are in a fantastic position. Make your product at home in the USA and there is no Tariff. You can also buy from a non-Tariffed country instead of China,” he tweeted. “Many companies are leaving China so that they will be more competitive for USA buyers. We are now a much bigger economy than China, and have substantially increased in size since the great 2016 Election. We are the “piggy bank” that everyone wants to raid and take advantage of. NO MORE!

“We can make a deal with China tomorrow, before their companies start leaving so as not to lose USA business, but the last time we were close they wanted to renegotiate the deal. No way! We are in a much better position now than any deal we could have made. Will be taking in Billions of Dollars, and moving jobs back to the USA where they belong. Other countries are already negotiating with us because they don’t want this to happen to them. They must be a part of USA action. This should have been done by our leaders many years ago. Enjoy!”

Of course, Trump’s tweets should be taken with a grain of salt because, as he claims, the U.S. is not “taking in Billions of Dollars” from the tariffs, which are ultimately passed on to and paid by U.S. consumers and not China — not directly at least, as Trump makes it sound.

Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, confirmed in an interview Sunday on Fox News that China does not directly pay tariffs on goods coming into the U.S., breaking with what the president has repeatedly claimed.

“Our country can take in $120 billion a year in tariffs, paid for mostly by China, by the way, not by us,” Trump said on May 9. “A lot of people try to steer it in a different direction. It’s really paid — ultimately, it’s paid for by — largely, by China.”