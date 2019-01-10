President Donald Trump aimed to set the record straight Thursday over reports from the mainstream media that there is division within the Republican party over the ongoing government shutdown and his long-promised border wall, while also taking aim at Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer over his “favorite lie.”

The tweet storm Thursday morning picked up where the president left off attacking the media Wednesday night, saying it has “NEVER been more dishonest than it is now.”

Trump’s outburst — which included retweeting a number of tweets from best-selling author and conservative activist Charlie Kirk about building the wall — came after reports said he walked out of a meeting Wednesday with top Democrats to try and end the government shutdown, which entered its 19th day on Thursday.

Trump reportedly stormed out of the White House Situation Room after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi again refused additional money for Trump’s border wall in the spending bill to fund the federal government.

Schumer repeated his often-used line, claiming Trump “had a temper tantrum” and walked out.

The President, of course, saw things differently.

“Cryin Chuck told his favorite lie when he used his standard sound bite that I ‘slammed the table & walked out of the room. He had a temper tantrum.’ Because I knew he would say that, and after Nancy said no to proper Border Security, I politely said bye-bye and left, no slamming!” Trump tweeted.

Trump also refuted reports that there is division within the Republican party over re-opening the federal government as hundreds of thousands of federal employees are furloughed without pay, and some are working without pay. The shutdown is quickly approaching the longest ever of 21 days with no end in sight.

“There is GREAT unity with the Republicans in the House and Senate, despite the Fake News Media working in overdrive to make the story look otherwise. The Opposition Party & the Dems know we must have Strong Border Security, but don’t want to give ‘Trump’ another one of many wins!” Trump tweeted.

However, eight House Republicans broke rank and voted with Democrats to pass a bill that would reopen the Treasury Department to ensure the IRS would remain funded with tax season kicking off. The measure won’t pass because Trump has refused to sign any sort of spending bill that doesn’t include the $5.7 billion he is seeking for the border wall.

In addition, Republican Senators Cory Gardner of Colorado, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Susan Collins of Maine have all spoken out against the president and endorsed reopening the government while a deal for border security is further negotiated.

The president left for Texas on Thursday morning, where he will continue making his case for the border wall that was one of his central campaign promises.

Trump is reportedly still weighing the possibility of declaring a national emergency to bypass Congress to get the funding needed to begin construction on the wall.