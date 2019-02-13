Trump Shortchanged on Wall Money. Here’s How He Can Get More

With Donald Trump expected to grudgingly sign the reported agreement to avert another government shutdown, there are other ways the president can secure money to help complete his long-promised border wall between the U.S. and Mexico.

“I want to thank all Republicans for the work you have done in dealing with the Radical Left on Border Security. Not an easy task, but the Wall is being built and will be a great achievement and contributor toward life and safety within our Country!” Trump tweeted Wednesday morning.

The deal agreed upon so far secures $1.38 billion for 55 miles of physical barriers on the border, which is a far cry from the $5.7 billion previously demanded.

But in a pair of tweets on Tuesday, Trump said he will be getting “almost $23 BILLION for Border Security. Regardless of Wall money, it is being built as we speak!” in claiming the deal will be “hooked up with lots of money from other sources.”