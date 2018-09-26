With the 2018 midterm elections and control of both the House and Senate at stake just weeks away, President Donald Trump slammed China for meddling because “They don’t want me, or us, to win … .”

Trump made the statement during remarks at a United Nations Security Council meeting Wednesday, claiming Beijing seeks to help Democrats regain power to stop the escalating trade war. A representative from China was in attendance and heard the president’s words loud and clear.

“In my remarks yesterday to the United Nations general assembly, I laid out my administration’s commitment to building a more just and peaceful future. Regrettably, we’ve found that China has been attempting to interfere in our upcoming 2018 elections coming up in November against my administration,” Trump said.

“They do not want me, or us, to win because I am the first president ever to challenge China on trade. And we are winning on trade. We are winning at every level. We don’t want them to meddle or interfere in our upcoming election.”

The president went on to tweet pictures of what he deems “propaganda ads in the Des Moines Register and other papers” after his remarks Wednesday.

China is actually placing propaganda ads in the Des Moines Register and other papers, made to look like news. That’s because we are beating them on Trade, opening markets, and the farmers will make a fortune when this is over! pic.twitter.com/ppdvTX7oz1 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 26, 2018

Trump has made similar claims in the past, asserting that Chinese hackers could be the culprits behind 2016 election meddling. Though, all signs from the intelligence communities point to Russia.

The president made a similar claim in a Sept. 18 tweet in which he said Beijing admits to “attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me.”

China has openly stated that they are actively trying to impact and change our election by attacking our farmers, ranchers and industrial workers because of their loyalty to me. What China does not understand is that these people are great patriots and fully understand that….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2018

…..China has been taking advantage of the United States on Trade for many years. They also know that I am the one that knows how to stop it. There will be great and fast economic retaliation against China if our farmers, ranchers and/or industrial workers are targeted! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 18, 2018

On Sept. 24, the Trump administration levied additional 10 percent tariffs — which elevate to 25 percent on Jan. 1 — on $200 billion in Chinese goods. The U.S. already has 25 percent tariffs on $50 billion worth of goods from China. China retaliated with tariffs on $60 billion worth of U.S. imports.

The two countries remain locked in a tit-for-tat tariffs battle that threatens to be the new normal unless a deal can be reached soon.

