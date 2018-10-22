Trump Slams Dems On Migrant Caravan Marching on Southern Border

With a mile-long caravan of thousands migrants inching toward the U.S. border and countries like Mexico doing nothing to stop them, U.S. President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Sunday and Monday to lay the blame at the feet of Democrats.

“Full efforts are being made to stop the onslaught of illegal aliens from crossing our Southern Border,” Trump first tweeted Sunday. “People have to apply for asylum in Mexico first, and if they fail to do that, the U.S. will turn them away. The courts are asking the U.S. to do things that are not doable!”

“The Caravans are a disgrace to the Democrat Party. Change the immigration laws NOW!” he tweeted minutes later.

Trump then unloaded another barrage of tweets Monday morning.

“Sadly it looks like Mexico’s Police and Military are unable to stop the Caravan heading to the Southern Border of the United States. Criminals and unknown Middle Easterners are mixed in. I have alerted Border Patrol and Military that this is a National Emergency. Must change laws!”

He then followed up with another tweet, blaming Democrats again for the country’s weak immigration laws, attempting to fire up his base as the march toward midterm elections moves to just a couple of weeks.

“Every time you see a Caravan, or people illegally coming, or attempting to come, into our Country illegally, think of and blame Democrats for not giving us the votes to change our pathetic Immigration Laws! Remember the Midterms! So unfair to those who come in legally.”

The kicker came in Trump’s final tweet on the subject Monday, when he said the government will consider cutting aid being sent to countries south of the border that aren’t doing anything to stop the migrants.

“Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador were not able to do the job of stopping people from leaving their country and coming illegally to the U.S. We will now begin cutting off, or substantially reducing, the massive foreign aid routinely given to them.”

