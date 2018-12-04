Just days after Presidents Donald Trump of the U.S. and Xi Jinping of China agreed to a ceasefire in the tariffs fight, Trump again threatened to lob more tariffs China’s way if a good trade deal can’t be reached.

Trump unleashed a four-tweet salvo about two hours before lunchtime on the East Coast on Tuesday, saying negotiations on a new trade deal have already begun.

“The negotiations with China have already started. Unless extended, they will end 90 days from the date of our wonderful and very warm dinner with President Xi in Argentina,” Trump tweeted. “Bob Lighthizer will be working closely with Steve Mnuchin, Larry Kudlow, Wilbur Ross and Peter Navarro on seeing whether or not a REAL deal with China is actually possible. If it is, we will get it done. China is supposed to start buying Agricultural product and more immediately. President Xi and I want this deal to happen, and it probably will. But if not remember, I am a Tariff Man. When people or countries come in to raid the great wealth of our Nation, I want them to pay for the privilege of doing so. It will always be the best way to max out our economic power. We are right now taking in $billions in Tariffs. MAKE AMERICA RICH AGAIN