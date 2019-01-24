Record Highs, Volatility Mark Trump’s Two-Year Market Scorecard

President Donald Trump always has his eye on the stock market, turning equities into a sort of report card for how his policies are doing. His first year in office saw huge gains but the second year started sending mixed signals over the fourth quarter, in large part due to his ongoing trade war with China, which has made things extremely volatile.

Jan. 20 marked the two-year anniversary of Trump’s inauguration. In that time, stocks rose to record highs, making him one of the most successful Republican presidents judging by market gains.

The Nasdaq soared 29 percent since January of 2017, marking the tech-heavy index’s best rally ever under a Republican president.

But 2018 has been rough, putting a dent in the big lead Trump had built. Trump’s two-year performance on the S&P 500 ranks him the tenth best percentage out of 23 presidents dating back to Herbert Hoover, and fifth best among 11 Republican presidents.

