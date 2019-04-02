Trump: We Will Vote on Obamacare Replacement — After 2020 Elections

Seemingly out of nowhere, President Donald Trump recently began attacking the Affordable Care Act again.

But in a strange turn of events he seemingly called off the dogs in a Monday night tweet storm, saying there will be no Obamacare replacement vote until after the 2020 elections, effectively punting on a divisive issue that Democrats used against the GOP in the 2018 midterm elections.

The tweets confirm what pretty much everyone knows: Republicans, who have campaigned for nearly a decade on repealing and replacing Obamacare … still don’t have a replacement for Obamacare.

“Everybody agrees that ObamaCare doesn’t work. Premiums & deductibles are far too high – Really bad HealthCare!” Trump tweeted. “Even the Dems want to replace it, but with Medicare for all, which would cause 180 million Americans to lose their beloved private health insurance. The Republicans are developing a really great HealthCare Plan with far lower premiums (cost) & deductibles than ObamaCare.

“In other words it will be far less expensive & much more usable than ObamaCare. Vote will be taken right after the Election when Republicans hold the Senate & win back the House. It will be truly great HealthCare that will work for America. Also, Republicans will always support Pre-Existing Conditions. The Republican Party will be known as the Party of Great HealtCare. Meantime, the USA is doing better than ever & is respected again!”

While Trump looks to have kicked the health care can down the road for fear it will be used against him and the GOP, there’s no stopping a lawsuit brought by the administration and more than 20 state attorneys general seeking an end to Obamacare through the courts.

The wildly unpopular individual mandate that required everyone to have health insurance or face fines has already been tossed out by the court. However, the Supreme Court ultimately has upheld the ACA and told lawmakers that changing the health care law is up to Congress, not the court.

