A look back at our 2020 advice: Twitter stock, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Aaron’s, YOLO cannabis ETF and more.

Happy new year! We hope you’re all enjoying this holiday season.

This year has been unique.

We were set to continue the longest bull run in stock market history: 11 years.

But then, COVID-19 hit.

Almost overnight in March 2020, the iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSE: IVV) plummeted nearly 32%.

IVV is an exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks the S&P 500.

Since then, the ETF has behaved as if a global health pandemic wasn’t happening — jumping 64% to reach new highs in December.

Since March 2020, IVV Has Climbed More Than 60%

So, while millions of Americans are still out of work, and questions remain about the economy’s status, the stock market is chugging along.

2020 Highlights: Twitter Stock, Alexion Pharma, Aaron’s, YOLO & More

As we looked back on 2020, Chief Investment Strategist Adam O’Dell, expert Charles Sizemore and I want to present some highlights from The Bull & The Bear podcast from the last several months.

Now, no analyst or trader gets everything right 100% of the time. But we use tools like Adam’s six-factor Green Zone Ratings system to help us get it right most of the time.

That was certainly the case when we covered Twitter stock (NYSE: TWTR), as well as Aaron’s (NYSE: AAN), Alexion Pharmaceuticals (Nasdaq: ALXN) and the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO).

We hope you enjoy looking back at these clips. And please, if you followed our advice on Twitter stock or any of the others, write to thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com — or leave a comment and let us know how you did!

The Bull & The Bear

Led by Adam O’Dell and a team of finance journalists, traders and experts, Money & Markets gives you the information you need to protect your nest egg, grow your wealth and safeguard your financial well-being.

You can listen to The Bull & The Bear on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon and Google Podcasts. Make sure to subscribe and leave us a review.

Be sure to also subscribe to our YouTube channel for more videos and information.

Have something you want us to talk about? Email thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out moneyandmarkets.com, and sign up for our free newsletters that deliver you the most important and unbiased financial news, commentary, and actionable advice.

Also, follow us on:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Again, from all of us at Money & Markets and The Bull & The Bear podcast, we hope you have a great holiday!

We look forward to providing you more safe, sound and profitable information on the stock market in 2021.

Until next time…

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets

Matt Clark is the research analyst for Money & Markets. He’s the host of our podcast, The Bull & The Bear, as well as the Marijuana Market Update. Before joining the team, he spent 25 years as an investigative journalist and editor — covering everything from politics to business.