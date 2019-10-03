Bernie Will Be at the Next Dem Debate, Campaign Confirms

One day after a health scare regarding a blocked artery around his heart, 2020 Democratic primary hopeful Bernie Sanders confirmed through his campaign that the Vermont Senator will indeed participate in the next Democratic debate, scheduled for Oct. 15 in Ohio.

″Operations are continuing as usual and he will be at the debate,” spokeswoman Sarah Ford wrote in an email statement to CNBC, though, she declined further comment.

Sanders was hospitalized Wednesday and his campaign was officially put on hold until further notice as he recovers from a procedure to open up a blocked artery, having two stents inserted in what is considered a non-invasive procedure compared to open-heart surgery.

Sanders’ campaign told NBC News that he is still being treated in a Las Vegas hospital as of Thursday afternoon, and they reportedly didn’t give details as to when they expect him to be released.

“During a campaign event yesterday evening, Sen. Sanders experienced some chest discomfort. Following medical evaluation and testing he was found to have a blockage in one artery and two stents were successfully inserted,” senior adviser Jeff Weaver said in a statement Wednesday. “Sen. Sanders is conversing and in good spirits. He will be resting up over the next few days. We are canceling his events and appearances until further notice, and we will continue to provide appropriate updates.”

Sanders is 78 years old and is the oldest candidate vying for a chance to take on incumbent President Donald Trump, who is the oldest president in history to win an election. Trump is currently age 73.

Sanders’ campaign released a doctor’s evaluation during his unsuccessful 2016 bid against Hilary Clinton in the Democratic primary. The doctor’s note stated the Vermont senator was in good health and didn’t have a history of heart disease.

Fellow top Democratic candidates Joe Biden, the former vice president, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., are also in their 70s. Biden is 76 and Warren is 70.

Biden is the current front-runner, according to the latest polling, with 26.2% support, though he is losing ground to the hard-charging Warren, who is at 24%. Sanders is polling third at 16.8%, according to the latest data from Real Clear Politics.