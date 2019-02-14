US-China Trade Talks Stalled, Deal-Making Left for Presidents Trump, Xi

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a 60-day extension to the current deadline before slapping China with more tariffs so negotiations can continue with the two sides still far apart. According to Bloomberg sources, much of the remaining deal-making will come down to what Presidents Trump and Xi Jinping of China can conjure up when the two meet one-on-one.

U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin met with their Chinese counterparts on Thursday for the first of two high-level talks aimed to end the trade war between the world’s two largest economies. The longer the two sides go without a new trade deal in place, the more damaging it is for economies and markets around the globe.

The sides have reportedly failed to come to an agreement, mostly centered around structural reforms to China’s economy requested by the U.S.

The tariff increases are set to be enacted on March 1 unless Trump grants an extension while the two sides try to hammer out an agreement.

The U.S. is refusing to give up on demands that China dial back its government subsidies for state-owned businesses, and improve corporate governance in what is reportedly a non-starter for the Chinese.

Per Bloomberg The hurdles raise questions about whether negotiators can meet Trump’s criteria for pushing back the March 1 deadline for more than doubling tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese goods. On Tuesday he said he was open to doing so if the two countries were close to a deal that addresses deep structural changes to China’s economic and trade policies. Xi-Trump Summit The lack of progress so far signaled to China that it would take a meeting between Trump and Xi to get a deal done, the people said. White House adviser Kellyanne Conway said on Tuesday that Trump wants to meet Xi “very soon.”