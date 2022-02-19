My grandfather — whom I admired a great deal — once told me that it’s OK to tell people when you’re right … so long as you aren’t bragging.

I lost him in December, but his advice stays with me always.

I say this because at the end of last year, my team asked chief investment strategist Adam O’Dell, Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore and me what we expected to see in the markets in 2022.

We aren’t big on wild predictions. So I did what I always do. I dug into market data and spotted a monumental shift: Value stocks were gaining investors’ favor after years of growth-stock dominance.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I tell you how my call has panned out so far — and how you can profit from it for the rest of 2022.

Market Predictions: Could vs. Should

I don’t hate predicting things. It just doesn’t make sense in my mind to talk about what could happen in the future without some kind of evidence.

Instead, I dig into what we know and how that should change outcomes in the future.

Which is how I framed my “prediction” late last year. I said that something should happen because of a particular trend.

Lo and behold, less than two months into the new year and my prediction is looking good.

So, is this a bit of an early victory lap? Yes. But holding to my grandfather’s advice, I’m not bragging about it. Rather, I want to suggest how you can capitalize on this prediction.

In this episode of The Bull & The Bear, I share with you what’s going on with value stocks, and what you should do as a result.