In this episode of The Bull & The Bear podcast, we’ve got three value stocks to buy.

Smart investors look for stocks with good value.

Undervalued stocks have lots of room to run, adding profits to your portfolio.

Chief investment strategist Adam O’Dell, Green Zone Fortunes co-editor Charles Sizemore and I have three strong value stocks to share with you in this episode of The Bull & The Bear.

All three rate in the top 10% on value in Adam’s Green Zone Ratings system.

One of the companies we highlight has a 100 rating in our system!

It ranks high in volatility (98), value (96) and quality (89).

These are three value stocks that we expect to outperform the broader market by at least two times in the next 12 months. And our two “Strong Bullish” companies should outperform by three times!

Check out this week’s stocks below!

3 Value Stocks to Buy Now:

1. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL)

As the housing market continues to thrive, Adam is going with a company set to explode due to the shortage of housing supply. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc. (NYSE: LL ) manufactures hardwood flooring used in houses across America.

2. ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: IMOS)

I like ChipMOS Technologies Inc. (Nasdaq: IMOS ) as the world’s phone, computer and automobile manufacturers struggle with the shortage of semiconductors. ChipMOS offers testing and packaging for those chips and will capitalize on the rise in demand.

3. Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE: OSK)

To play on the potential of an infrastructure deal in Congress, Charles selected Oshkosh Corp. (NYSE: OSK ). This company designs and manufactures specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies (think fire trucks and mail trucks).

Watch or listen to this episode of The Bull & The Bear now to get our takes on the future prospects of all of these value stocks.

More importantly, we’ll tell you why these stocks are worth a spot in your portfolio.

The Bull & The Bear

Email thebullandthebear@moneyandmarkets.com and give us your thoughts.

Check out moneyandmarkets.com

Safe trading,

Matt Clark

Research Analyst, Money & Markets