My wife suffers from sleep apnea.

Her airway gets cut off several times while she sleeps … causing her to wake up four to five times a night.

The American Medical Association reports that more than 30 million Americans suffer from sleep apnea, but only 6 million are diagnosed and treated.

But that may be changing. The chart below shows the growth of the global sleep apnea treatment market.

From 2020 to 2028, Inkwood Research expects that market to rise 89.2% to more than $8.2 billion.

And when I spot a market growth trend like this, I turn to our Stock Power Ratings system.

It helps me weed out the losers (like the senior health care stock I recently highlighted), and spot stocks with true, market-crushing potential.

Today's Power Stock specializes in sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment: VieMed Healthcare Inc. (Nasdaq: VMD).

In addition to sleep apnea, VMD markets therapies to treat respiratory and behavioral disorders.

VieMed stock scores a "Strong Bullish" 99 out of 100 on our Stock Power Ratings system.

We expect it to beat the broader market by 3X in the next 12 months.

VieMed Stock: Strong Quality + “Maximum Momentum”

VMD just closed out an outstanding quarter:

Sales were $35.8 million — a 22.6% bump from the same period a year ago !

! For the first nine months of 2022, VMD’s revenue was $101.3 million — up 19% from the same time last year!

Those are great revenue figures.

VieMed stock is even stronger on our quality factor, where it scores a 92.

The company’s returns on assets, equity and investment are all positive, while the patient care industry averages are all negative.

This tells us the company continues to churn out profits — which is great for investors.

Let’s dive into its market-beating momentum:

From its recent low in September 2022 to its recent high in December, VMD raked in a 31.7% gain.

It’s showing the “maximum momentum” we love to see in stocks.

Over the last 12 months, VMD stock has jumped 31.9%. Its patient care industry peers are averaging a 17.7% decline over the same time.

VieMed stock scores a 99 overall on our proprietary Stock Power Ratings system.

That means we're “Strong Bullish” and expect it to beat the broader market by at least 3X in the next 12 months.

Sleep apnea is a disorder gripping millions of Americans.

The danger is that your airway closes while you sleep … waking you up several times each night, causing insomnia and fatigue.

As a company that helps treat this disorder, VMD stock is a strong contender for your portfolio.

