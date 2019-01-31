Want to Retire Comfortably? Here’s How Much it Costs in Each State

Roughly 10,000 U.S. residents turn 65 every day, yet a record number of people that age and older are keeping their jobs and putting off retirement due to financial insecurity, and the number of seniors working has more than doubled since 2000.

Many people don’t even have the luxury of being able to decide where to spend their retirement because of family or relocating is too expensive. Those who choose to finally leave the workforce rely on savings, pensions and Social Security to get them by, but there are different financial burdens to consider in every state.

In one state, a retired couple can live for $36,000 a year while in another, it could be $56,000.

Generally speaking, a person who retires at 65 and lives another 20 years could need an extra half-million dollars for expenses depending on which state they live in.

Many categories of expenses are roughly the same for all Americans regardless of age, but retirees can expect differences in their monthly budgets.

USA Today broke down exactly what you can expect to pay per state in retirement, and ranked each state in terms of expenses: