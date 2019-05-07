Warren Buffett rejected socialist ideas gaining momentum among the far left, delivering a resounding endorsement of capitalism and the free market on Monday in an interview with CNBC.

“If you look at what was here in 1776 and you look at what’s here now, this country has done an incredible job in terms of the deployment of resources and human ingenuity,” Buffett told CNBC’s Becky Quick. “The idea of people unleashing their potential … it’s absolutely a miracle.

“I’m a card-carrying capitalist.”

Buffett is of course keeping a close eye on the Democratic primary field, which includes a self-described “Democratic Socialist” (though he’s a millionaire) in Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. Buffett said “we win hands down” in the U.S. compared to Socialist countries, and that “we’re just getting started with what capitalism can do.”

“Does that mean that every decision should be made by open market determinants? No, there’s need for regulation,” Buffett said. “Human ingenuity is incredible, and you want something that maximizes its use, and then curbs, on a few of the ideas that some of those people may have to sort of have it for all themselves.”