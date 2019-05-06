Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger are the Batman and Robin of Berkshire Hathaway, one of the greatest investing superhero duos in the history of Wall Street.

To be as successful as they have in building Berkshire into a $535-billion-dollar market cap behemoth (individual shares are worth a staggering $320,000), Buffett and Munger have to be incredibly smart guys.

However, it’s not their intelligence they attribute to their massive successes over the years. In fact, it’s more about avoiding stupid mistakes than how smart you are, they say.

“It is remarkable how much long-term advantage people like us have gotten by trying to be consistently not stupid, instead of trying to be very intelligent,” Munger once said.

Of course, this might seem obvious at first. If you ask anyone if they’re being stupid or not, they’ll likely say they aren’t and never have been. But the vast majority of time, people don’t realize when they’re making a dumb mistake. When it comes to investing, they might think they’re doing something smart, but so do countless other people. And when everyone is making the same decision, like jumping on the latest hot stock, the outcome goes from a smart decision to an unpredictable outcome.

