Warren Buffett Floats ‘Best Way’ To Combat Income Inequality

Legendary Wall Street veteran Warren Buffett, who is the third-richest person in the world, said in a recent interview that the best way to combat growing wealth inequality in the U.S. is through the Earned Income Tax Credit.

“(I) think the Earned Income Tax Credit is the best way to put money in the pockets of people that don’t fit well under the market system, but that are perfectly decent citizens.”

“(I) think the Earned Income Tax Credit is the best way to put money in the pockets of people that don’t fit well under the market system, but that are perfectly decent citizens,” Buffett said in a wide-ranging interview with Yahoo Finance.

The Earned Income Tax Credit is a refundable credit that goes to millions of low- and middle-income U.S. workers, particularly those with kids, to supplement their incomes. A big reason Buffett is touting it as the way to help reduce income inequality is because it rewards people who work.

“I also think you want them to have a feeling of accomplishment,” he said.

Per Yahoo Finance: