Warren Buffett Is Bullish on Banks

Billionaire investor extraordinaire Warren Buffett is bullish on bank stocks, and he says they’ll be worth a lot more in about a decade, so it’s probably a good time to get in while many are still relatively cheap.

Per Yahoo Finance:

“They’re a business I understand, and I like the price at which they’re selling relative to their future prospects,” Buffett said in a wide-ranging interview with Yahoo Finance’s editor-in-chief Andy Serwer. “I think, 10 years from now, that they’ll be worth more money. And I feel there’s a very high probability I’m right.”

Buffett is particularly bullish on JPMorgan, the biggest bank in the U.S. During the third quarter of 2018, Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway bought up 35.6 million shares of in JPMorgan & Chase, and then added another 14.5 million shares during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan is the ninth-largest stock holding for Buffett, totaling 50.1 million shares in all.

JPMorgan shares were trading around $105 per share at 2 p.m. EDT on the East Coast today. Buffett said while there are other stocks that will net bigger returns, bank stocks are a great option for long-term investors. JPMorgan shares have gone up 73 percent over the past five years.