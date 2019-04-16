Since December’s bloodbath, the S&P 500 has grown a staggering $4 trillion dollars, and exchange-traded fund (ETF) investors are celebrating and betting there’s even more room to run.

“You didn’t have to know accounting, you just had to believe in America. And you didn’t have to pick the right stock, you just picked America.”

Whenever billionaire investing legend Warren Buffett is asked for his best advice for would-be investors his answer is simple: Put your money in inexpensive index funds — ETFs — that mirror the U.S. economy and let the American tailwind do the work.

“You didn’t have to know accounting, you just had to believe in America. And you didn’t have to pick the right stock, you just picked America,” Buffett said. “That isn’t a tailwind. It’s more like a hurricane. American business has done incredibly well, and America’s done incredibly well.”

According to Bloomberg, investors poured more than $5.6 billion into the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust known as SPY last week. The last time this happened was when stocks were on the brink of a bear market in 2018. This time, the cash infusion comes as the S&P 500 nears new heights.

Per InvestmentNews: