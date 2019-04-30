White House Threatens to Walk if China Trade Deal Isn’t Reached Soon

The White House is ramping up pressure on China, saying Tuesday it is prepared to walk away from the negotiating table if a trade deal isn’t reached soon.

“It won’t go on forever,” said Mick Mulvaney, the acting White House Chief of Staff. “At some point in any negotiation you go, ‘We’re close to getting something done so we’re going to keep going.’ On the other hand, at some point, you throw up your hands and say, ‘This is never going anywhere.’

“You’ll know one way or the other in the next couple of weeks,” Mulvaney said, adding there isn’t a “fever” on the part of the White House to get a deal done.

Per Bloomberg: