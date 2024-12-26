Jobs are the heart and soul of a healthy economy.

With each new job created, wages grow … and as wages grow, spending and investment grow. With more spending and investment, you get more momentum and more jobs.

When things are running smoothly, the job market is a powerful positive feedback loop that can power the whole economy and guide us to tremendous investing profits.

In today’s video, I’ll show you exactly how to do that.

Just click on the link below to start watching:

That’s all for this week! Once again, if you have any questions, comments, or suggestions, just reach out to my team at Moneyball@MoneyandMarkets.com.

We’re in it to win it,

Andrew Zatlin

Editor, Andrew Zatlin’s Superforecast Trader