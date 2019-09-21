Some Ways Women Can ‘Overcome the Gap’ and Prepare for Retirement

Women looking to retire face a unique challenge as lower wages compared to men can mean a bigger gap when it comes to retirement savings.

This is compounded by a study from Nationwide Advisory Solutions that shows only 6 in 10 women surveyed have a retirement plan. Men polled much higher, with 3 out of 4 saying they had a plan to make their savings last. Data was collected from 1,021 financial advisers and 824 investors during the months of February and March.

“We’re in an industry that is inherently addressing the issues of men,” said Kristi Rodriguez, leader of the Nationwide Retirement Institute told CNBC. “We have to instill confidence in female investors.”

Here are some of the unique challenges facing women trying to prepare for retirement, and some strategies to help overcome the gap, per CNBC:

Unique obstacles Women face unique challenges when saving for retirement. For one, they live longer than men — on average by six to eight years, according to the World Health Organization. They’re also subject to higher health-care costs. A woman retiring at age 65 in 2019 is likely to pay around $150,000 in health-care costs throughout retirement, while the number drops to $135,000 for men, according to an annual analysis by Fidelity Investments released earlier this year. Women also tend to spend more time away from work to care for children. Once they return, they can fall behind in rank and miss out on opportunities for promotion. This “motherhood penalty” costs women $16,000 a year in lost wages, according to an analysis of census data by the nonprofit advocacy organization National Women’s Law Center in 2018. Financial advisers must address these obstacles and ensure women feel comfortable discussing these challenges. “You can find an adviser that meet the needs of both you and your spouse,” Rodriguez said. “But what is important is to find someone who creates that environment to make you feel welcome.” Build a strong retirement plan