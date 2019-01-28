The World Trade Organization has launched an investigation into U.S. President Donald Trump’s trade tactics regarding China, including the $250 billion in tariffs levied against Chinese goods, a move that is sure to ratchet up tensions as trade talks are set to begin again.

The WTO, based in Switzerland, is an arbiter of trade disputes around the world, and the inquiry will decide whether the tariffs break the requirement that all WTO members give each other the same treatment.

The investigation comes at a delicate time as negotiations between the U.S. and China will begin again on Wednesday as the two sides continue attempting to put an end to the trade war that has slowed the global economy.

If a deal isn’t reached by March 1, the Trump administration will raise tariffs on an additional $200 billion in Chinese goods from 10 percent to 25 percent.

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said last week that China and the U.S. are “miles and miles apart” on a new agreement.

